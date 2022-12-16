, 85, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home in Peebles.

She was born on December 5, 1937, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Oletta Kerns.

In addition to parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Shoenleben, whom she married on June 24, 1962; her daughters-in-law, Shannon and DeeAnne; son-in-law, David Ward; and eight children, Cindy, Jason, Nathaniel, Pamala, Johnathan, Kris Robin, and Kimmberly.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Teresa Ward, Barbara (Kevin) Crosby, Sandy, Sarah, Becky, Lacey and Ashlee; her sons, Robbie, Chris (Lisa), and Marcos Shoenleben; six Grand Children and one great grandchild; her brother, Richard Kerns; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville campus, is serving the family.