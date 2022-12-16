By Anna Armstrong

NAHS FFA Reporter

On November 5, officers of the North Adams High School FFA, including Liberty Meyer, Cameron McCann, Kyla Mahon, Anna Armstrong, Shaye Goon, Brooke Newman, and Cody Hesler, had the opportunity to partner with Baxla Tractor sales for their grand opening event.

The members were excited to collaborate with Baxla’s and help out wherever was needed. Officers assisted in greeting guests, preparing sandwiches, and serving food.

During the event, Baxla Tractor Sales hosted a silent auction matching all funds to help support the North Adams FFA. The Chapter would like to thank Baxla’s for having a silent auction that solely benefited our chapter. The chapter was presented with a check for $1,000.