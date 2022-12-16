By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The good start to the 2022-23 season continued on Monday, December 12 for the North Adams Lady Devils as they hosted the Ripley Lady Jays in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. Coach Rob Davis and his girls improved to 5-0 on the year as they easily handled the Lady Jays by a final count of 56-16 in a battle between two of the smallest rosters in the conference.

The outcome of Mondays night’s contest was decided very quickly as the Lady Devils got scores from five different players on their way to a commanding 19-0 lead after one quarter. North Adams scored the first six points of the second stanza before the Lady Jays finally got on the board with a three-point goal, but the visitors still found themselves in a deep 33-6 halftime hole.

In the third quarter, the Lady Devils spread the scoring out among six players and let 48-10 going into the final eight minutes and with the running clock in effect, cruised through a quick fourth quarter and claimed their fifth “W” of the campaign.

The Lady Devils have 10 players on their varsity roster and all 10 of them put points in the scorebook in Monday’s win, led by 10 points each from Tatum Grooms and Laney Ruckel. Harlee Brand added 9 and Keetyn Hupp 8 for the winners.

Ripley was led by 7 points from Brooklyn Manning.

The Lady Devils were back in action on Thursday night, hosting Southeastern in non-conference action, then on Saturday night will travel to Eastern Brown for the always highly anticipated SHAC showdown with the Lady Warriors. That varsity game tips off at 6:30 p.m.