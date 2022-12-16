12 Gifts of Christmas for 2023- Part 2

The calendars tell me that we are midway through the month of December and Christmas is a week away, surely this is not so! Officially it is still fall and winter truly begins December 21, this will be the shortest day of the year and fortunately days will begin getting longer from there on. The weather has been downright grey keeping this Ag Extension educator low on Vitamin D! The sun has taken a vacation in southern Ohio for almost 10 days or more. Short days, cool eastern winds with rain can be hard on man and beast, just as I get low on vitamin D, livestock suffer the same effect. My family often tell me that if I watched my livestock any harder, I would burn a whole through them but I can’t help but watch the many different effects the weather has on the many different livestock on my farm.

This past week I noted that the cattle consumed larger amounts of hay and consumed a larger amount of mineral, the hogs on the feeding floor not only increased consumption of feed but increased tension was also apparent as pecking and biting increased and don’t get me started on the sheep as their hunger was uncontrollable and alertness to surroundings was enhanced. Vitamin D is just as important to livestock as it is to humans, vitamin D plays a critical role in calcium and phosphorus absorption into tissue and bones. For lactating mother’s vitamin D is critical to reduce the risk of hypocalcemia or mike fever. If livestock become deficient in vitamin D lameness, bone fractures, weak offspring, and Rickets in offspring can result. The winter season is a good time to evaluate your current mineral program to make sure that livestock are getting what they need, for young growing calve requirements can range from 250-300 IU/100lbs of body weight. Just As humans have figured out that eating certain foods can boost Vitamin D, the same goes for livestock, often times our stored forages are lower in vitamin D some research suggest that silage form forages can retain higher levels of vitamin D, unfortunately corn is very low in vitamin D but small grains such as oats and wheat can have significant amounts.

I wish I could make one of my next four Christmas gifts sunlight but unfortunately that is not possible, todays next four gifts are as follows.

1. December WASDE Reports shows continued hunger from China – On December 9 USDA released it World Agriculture supply and Demand Estimates. The reports showed continued demand for our corn and soybeans from China. Continued dry weather in south America could fuel this demand.

2. 2022 was good for Dairy and Poultry- The dairy industry and boiler industry saw a strong growth in receipts in 2022 with a 39% increase in milk profits, 19% in turkey, and a whopping 55% in boiler meat profits.

3. H2Ohio funds in full force- H2Ohio is a comprehensive water quality initiative implement in 2019, investment of 172 million dollars was invested in cost share programs for farmers in Ohio. Projects included cover crops, nutrient management plans, grass waterways, and other best management practices. On May 10th Governor Mike DeWine announce continued funding of 3 million dollars to the Ohio River basin meaning more funding for conservation practices in our neck of the woods!

4. Ohio Farm Bureau helping farmers with medical plans- Ohio farm bureau now offers farmers and small business owners with employees of 1-50 save on health insurance coverage. The plan offers many benefits such as competitive rates through self-funding, fixed monthly payments, variety of plans designs, and Anthem’s broad service providers. Go to https://ofbf.org/membership/benefits/health-benefits-plan/ to learn more.

Dates to remember:

· 2023 Crop Year safety Net enrollment has begun, coverage for ARC/PLC coverage will be open until March 15, 2023, contact the USDA FSA office for more information.

· 2023 Pesticide/Fertilizer Applicator recertification training January 26, 2023 at The Ohio Valley Career and Technical School from 5 –9 p.m.; Call to register (937) 544-2339

Ag Educator Words of encouragement – “Farming is a profession of hope” – Bret Brian