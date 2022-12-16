Brian Scott Horton, age 51 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. Brian was born September 27, 1971 in West Union, Ohio to the late William and Irma (Manning) Horton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother William Joe Horton Jr.

Survivors include one brother, Danny Horton and Tina of West Union; nieces and nephews Brooke Horton, Craig Horton, Casey Horton, Deven Horton, Cade Padgett and Alyse Padgett.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Cemetery with Danny Welch officiating.