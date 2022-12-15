West Union High School will hold its 2022-2023 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on January 6, 2023 when the boys varsity team plays host to the Fairfield Lions.

WUHS is proud to announce that this year they will be inducting the 1932 Varsity Baseball team into the Hall of Fame. While all the members of the team have passed we are seeking relatives of the players to join us and be recognized.

Members of the team include Harry Ellis ‘32, Bill Games ’32, Russell Holliday ‘35, James Jodrey ‘32, Paul Kimble ‘33, Harold Kirker ‘32 Donald Patton ‘32, Don Potts ‘34, Paul Scott ’32, Everett Seaman ‘33, Ralph Shell ‘35, and Ronald Stultz ‘34. The Coach was Homer Fannon.

Please contact Jason Little, Athletic Director, if you are related to a team member and can join the festivities on January 6.