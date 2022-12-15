Let me begin with a short recap for those of you who might not have read our previous stories. A Christmas Miracle is about a family escaping to freedom. They had been living on a plantation in northern Kentucky and working for a kindly master in that he didn’t beat them. However, he did treat them as property to be bought and sold if there was money to be gained. They had been planning an escape for quite some time and when the master sent word that their little Annie was needed at the big house, they knew it was time. Samuel, a blacksmith by trade gathered his family together and prayed for guidance. Liza his small petite little wife prepared what necessities they would need for the trip. Baby Eli and little Annie were mounted onto their backs and out into the cold December night they snuck.

They are now a couple of weeks into their escape. In last week’s story an older couple (Tom and Elizabeth) had hid and provided them with food and rest. Now they were back on their way again. However, shortly after they had left the safety of the old couple’s cabin, slave hunters arrived at the cabin and were now in hot pursuit.

The sound of the dogs could be heard getting closer and closer. Samuel yelled at Liza to run! It was pitch black out. You could barely see your hand in front of your face. Yet, Samuel noticed a small light and a figure in the clearing just ahead. The man was carrying a small lantern and motioned for them to follow him. Now it seemed they were making great time as if they were running on air. Soon Samuel could smell water and hear the lapping sound of waves on a shore line. The man without a sound led them down the steep slope of a river bank. There, waiting was another man with a small boat. The two men helped them into the boat. The man with the lantern gave them a shove and off into the night they went. Samuel turned to thank the man who had helped them to safety, but he was gone. Vanished into thin air! There wasn’t time to think about that now. Samuel could hear the dogs fast approaching. The man in the boat quietly pulled the boat away from the shore line and out into the blackness of the night. Soon they were in the middle of the river where the current was swift. They were quietly being carried down-stream. After about an hour a small dim light could be seen on the opposite shore line.

The light seemed to be moving back and forth. Two long flashes and one short, stopping and starting again. Tom had told them to watch for such a signal. They were almost there. The man rowing the boat guided them toward the light. Only the sound of the water splashing up against the side of the boat and then the scraping of the bottom of the boat as it was being pulled up onto shore could be heard. All the sounds and smells seemed to be magnified as Samuel and Liza climbed out of the boat. An older gentleman held his lantern up to his face and then to Samuel. He turned to shine a light on their path and gave orders to follow him.

Samuel helped Liza to climb the steep slope of the river bank. Liza slipped at one point but Samuel was able to grab her hand and pull her

forwards. The children were fast asleep and only the quiet of their breathing and the sound of their feet on the path could be heard.

At the top of the slope, a wagon was waiting. The top floor of the wagon was removed and Samuel and his family slipped onto the bottom floor of the wagon that had been covered with blankets. The top floor was replaced over them and covered with mounds of straw. Safely tucked between the two floors, Samuel and his family laid quietly listening to the sounds of the night. They were shivering from the cold, but the wagon driver had placed blankets over them to help stave off the cold air. The man who had navigated the boat could be heard talking to the wagon driver. “Keep to the back roads,” he instructed. “Now off with you!”

The man driving the wagon was “Pony Joe” Patton. Pony Joe had helped many a runaway slave escape to freedom. In fact, Pony Joe had made several trips south, helping slaves escape and then guiding them north to freedom. Pony Joe made his home near North Liberty (Cherry Fork) and knew the back roads of Adams County, Ohio, well.

Pony Joe sat quietly in the driver’s seat in deep thought. Many times, he had traveled these back roads hauling a load of precious cargo. There had been several close calls in the past but God had always sent His angels to guard and guide him safely through. This cold December night was a perfect night to be transporting runaways. No moon, no stars just the pitch black of night. Good think his old team knew the way. In the far distance Pony Joe could hear the sounds of horses making their way carefully down the road. There was no time to hide the wagon. There around the bend five men on horseback appeared. The man in front pulled his horse up next to Pony Joe’s seat. Holding up his lantern, he asked, “What are you doing out at “this time of night?” Pony Joe, “I could ask you the same thing.” We are on official business,” another man interjected. “What you got in that wagon?” asked the first man. The second man climbed down off his horse and starts for the wagon. At the back of the wagon, he lifts up the tailgate and pushes back the straw. He runs his hands over the floor boards of the wagon and pulls on one of the boards to lift it up.

Next week we will finish our series “A Christmas Miracle”!