Ruthven “Get Into Nature” takes visitors to Edge of Appalachia

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s no secret that there is something exceptional about the landscape in Adams County. The 20,000-acre Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System is our little piece of heaven on earth. So, it’s no wonder the Preserve inspired the John A. & Judy Ruthven Get Into Nature display at the Cincinnati Museum, which opened on November 5. Named after John, a legendary wildlife artist and his wife, the exhibit aspires to get folks out into nature.

Chris Bedel, Preserve Director, stated that he and twelve others sat on the committee; among them, Robin Wright-Strauss, Chief Naturalist, and Mark Zloba, Ecological Manager, to work on the project. The display, conceived with the thought of exhibiting the Preserve ended up with a broader focus on the Eastern Forest. The Eastern Forest is massive and challenging to represent in one exhibit. Bedel stated, “The things that are in it are somewhat conceptual. It was decided to do it by the seasons and was divided topically.”

The concept of the four-season organization focused on several topics. Fall concentrated on singing insects, decomposition, trees and woody plants, and E. Lucy Braun, and the winter section covered lichens and mosses, mammals, and survival strategies. The spring targeted vernal pools/amphibians, native plants and pollinator relationships, spring ephemerals (flowers that bloom in spring), and migration, while summer encompassed creek ecology, photosynthesis, watersheds, and food webs. Bedel said, “These are the conceptual topics that the exhibit team thought would represent the Eastern Forest.”

Located in the Union Terminal in Cincinnati, the display is located on the ramps where people drove their cars to the train station. The station is a National Historic Landmark. Bedel stated, “You walk in – it will take your breath away to look up. The ceiling is stunning with its huge half-dome structure – it’s spectacular.” The landmark now houses the Natural History and History Museum. Because it is historical and there are design restraints, the spectacle has been challenging.

One of the beautiful things about the exhibit is the artistry work of Cincinnatian David Might. His spring flower models, representing Adams County’s local woods, are beautiful. Bedel shared that Might is also a fantastic taxidermist with several stunning mounts in the exhibit. He made a phenomenal cross-section of Brush Creek that samples what lives there. Bedel said, “They’re spectacular – he’s really a main highlight.”

The experience is sensory-friendly. There is a section of the exhibit about singing insects. Bedel explained that the museum devised clever interactive ways for kids to make the sound. There are exciting migration maps and buttons that correlate with species and show things like winter range. He stated, “It gives people the concept that animals move. Many of our birds here go south over the winter, and then they return and breed.”

The museum is big on visitors being able to touch. There is a bronze mushroom folks can touch that displays a mind-blowing underground connection. Bedel provided a mini-lesson about mushrooms being the fruiting body of an underground network of little white structures called Mycelium. He described, “Mycelium are little white hair-like things that grow out through the forest. The forest is connected – all the trees and plants are connected by this underground Mycelium that helps the plants take up water because now this huge network is bringing water to the plants. They use the Mycelium to communicate.” It was fascinating to hear how plants can signal to other plants through the network if they sense attack and how they can release chemical defenses. Bedel said, “We’re just learning about this stuff. It’s mind-boggling how this all works.” There are also videos where participants control viewing speed by turning frames of creatures burrowing. The exhibit continues to grow. Many things will be added, including a food web (exchange of energy by eating other things).

Nikki Gerber of MoonDoggie LiVeree recently visited the exhibit. She shared, “The new exhibit was great. It highlighted the birding and flora you may find, but I’m most excited to see a display of the biodiversity in Brush Creek!”

Bedel added, “It’s a beginning for people where they go in and see mammals, and spring ephemeral flowers. It’s meant to inspire you because we’ve lost touch with nature.” He continued, “It’s meant to spark your curiosity about nature. You won’t leave with textbook knowledge of the Eastern Forest, but it’s meant to inspire you to learn. There are some amazing things to see.”