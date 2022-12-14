, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Gladys was born March 6, 1938 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Perry and Verda (Young) Grooms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Conrad and son Chauncey Conrad.

Survivors include seven daughters, Rosalie Grooms and Dave Brown of Warsaw, Kentucky, Anita Holloron and David of Burlington, Kentucky, Sharon Rolfe and Donnie of Cedar Mills, Victoria Young and Larry of Bentonville, Roseanna Abbott and Gary of West Union, Roxinna Hanson and Ryan of Blue Creek and Lora Reed and Tim Vogler of West Union; three sons, Phillip Conrad of Cedar Mills, Wesley Conrad of West Union and Anthony Conrad and Amy Hall of Cedar Mills; sister Francis Ward of Eckmansville; two brothers, Wendell Grooms of Peebles and Delbert Grooms of Seaman; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.