Eldon “Bud” Lee Shoemaker, age 89, of Wilmington, passed away on December 8, 2022 at his home. Bud was born the son of the late Ashton and Oakie (Smith) Shoemaker on June 1, 1933 in Adams County.

Bud worked for many years for Basic Construction. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, being with his family, and watching Westerns. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Army; having served in the Korean War. During his time of military service, he worked at a military hospital in Sasebo, Japan and earned the Good Conduct Medal.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his half siblings, Edwin “Jake”, Donald “Tag”, and Jerry Shoemaker, Thelma Dugan, Letha Shoemaker, and Gladys Perdue.

He is survived by his wife, Opal (Rhoades) Shoemaker; son, Eldon Lee Shoemaker II; special granddaughter, Claire (John) Howell; granddaughter, Jessica (Jeremy) Kemper; great grandchildren, Liam and Astrid Howell and CJ and Camden Vesper; siblings, William and Carolyn Sue Shoemaker; former daughter-in-law and close family friend, Nanci Haecker.

In keeping with Bud’s wishes, he will be cremated, and his cremated remains will be buried at Cedar Chapel Cemetery, which is three miles west of Sinking Spring at a later date.