Billy Ray Mefford, 80 years of age, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, in the Hospice of Dayton.

Billy was born on March 24, 1942, in Lejunior, Kentucky, the son of the late Leaman S. and Beatrice E. (Houston) Mefford. He worked at Candlelite. Billy enjoyed fishing and shooting pool, as well as playing his guitar.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his son, Micah Mefford; three brothers, Jake, John, and Sylvester Mefford; and four sisters, Barbra Jean Mefford, Joyce Mefford, Wanda Young, and Jewel Mefford.

Billy is survived by his wife, Carolyn “Joann” (Glenn) Mefford, whom he married on June 5, 1965. He also leaves two daughters, Tina (James) Bryant of Nippa, Kentucky and Rebecca (Andrew) Sorg of Wilmington, Ohio; as well as four sons, Job Mefford, Paul Mefford, Billy (Jennifer) Mefford, Jr., and Isaac Mefford, all of Seaman; two sisters, Mildred Campbell and Betty (Robert) Burgett; and three brothers, Kenneth (Judy) Mefford, Ronnie (Kathy) Mefford, and Roger (Roselle) Mefford. Billy will be missed by his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held following visitation on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. The burial followed in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.