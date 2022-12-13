Press Release

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit “Winter Soulstice” offers ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other spiritually transformative opportunities.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday, December 18. from 10 a.m. – noon. The event will honor the winter solstice at Woodland Altars, 33200 State Route 41, Peebles, Ohio with Sunday’s gathering including a sacred walk around the Serpent Mound in the name of peace. Internationally known speakers such as Ross Hamilton and Thomas “ThunderRock” Johnson, elders and wisdom keepers will provide many opportunities to experience life through new eyes, as seen from various perspectives and will bring greater understanding, compassion, peace and love for all while building community. All nations, all races, all my relations.

Tickets are $44 and may be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/serpent-mound-star-knowledge-winter-soulstice-tickets-428645077967. Several workshops have a suggested love offering of $25 each, but otherwise the admission includes all other programs. Additional information and a full schedule can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/3271810866468005 or https://alternateuniverserockshop.com/events.

Ross Hamilton will speak on the mystery of the Serpent Mound. Gabriel Hackney will use visual storytelling and anthropomorphic cartography tracing the Mound Builders back 11,000 years to the days of the Atlantis Kingdom. Traci Gallagher is a certified Reiki practitioner and animal communicator who will speak about her work with alternative healing modalities, plant medicine and her work with the horses. Lawrence Greene will lead a stargazing program.and there will be other opportunities that will offer visitors the chance to experience sacred connections to our world. Vendors and artists who offer one-of-a-kind jewelry, healing tools, and crystals will be at the event. Details about securing a bunk on site can be found on the event page or through the Eventbrite link. There is no camping on site. Only service animals will be permitted but no other pets will be allowed. A food vendor will be onsite with vegan and omnivore choices throughout the event.

The Woodland Altars Appalachian location is a scenic retreat which is just a few short miles from the Serpent Mound. The Serpent Mound is on an ancient sea bed centered in a 320 million year old meteor impact crater. It is the only place on earth where a meteor has hit a fault line and is filled with ancient connections and beautiful history. It is the largest surviving example of a prehistoric effigy mound in the world.