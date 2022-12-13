News Release

On Tuesday, December 6 House Bill 685 (Rep. Jay Edwards and Rep. Jon Cross) received its first hearing in House Energy and Natural Resources. Along with sponsor testimony, the committee heard from a number of proponent witnesses. Among those were three county commissioners: Ty Pell of Adams County, Charles Schilling of Washington County, and Chris Schmenk of Union County.

The bill, among other provisions, allows a county, municipality, or township to petition the Department of Development to designate an area an “EnergizeOhio zone.” Such a designation lasts for five years and allows the area to benefit from a number of incentives, such as special economic development bonds, special easements on property located within the zone, and certain cost recovery and rate of returns for natural gas companies.

Commissioners Pell, Schilling, and Schmenk all informed the committee through their testimony the positive economic impact the bill would have in their counties. Commissioner Pell’s testimony discusses how Adams County’s lack of natural gas has harmed economic development within the county and that the incentives offered within the bill for natural gas pipelines would increase the availability of the energy source and bolster the county’s economy.

Commissioner Schilling highlights some specific examples in Washington County how the lack of natural gas availability caused stumbling blocks in certain business siting decisions. In particular, he tells of how the closure of the AEP plant on the Muskingum River in 2015 caused one local school district to lose 10% of its entire budget. The site is now owned by the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority and he believes that with the incentives provided by the bill will help the port authority to develop the site and restore a strong economic base for schools and other governments in the area.

In her testimony, Commissioner Schmenk draws on her experience as a Union County Commissioner and her past economic development experience as the Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency (since renamed the Department of Development) and in other positions, both private and public, throughout her career. She discusses the Ohio Gas Access Partnership, a coalition of counties, communities, and businesses, that promotes economic development opportunities that are supported by natural gas supplies and pipelines.

House Bill 685 is unlikely to be enacted since this General Assembly ends on December 31. but it is likely that it will be reintroduced in the upcoming 135th General Assembly.