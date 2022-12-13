By Julia McCane-Knox

‘Tis the season of magic and joy!” In observance of Christmas, the Adams County Public Libraries will be closed on Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26. However, our E-Library is always open. Check out Hoopla Digital, the Ohio Digital Library, and Kanopy for e-books, audiobooks, e-zines, TV shows, movies, and apps.

Raise your little reindeer to be lifelong readers by bringing them to our Preschool Storytime. Join us on Monday, December 19 at 11 a.m., at the Manchester Library for our New Year’s Storytime. In this program, we will sing “When the New Year Marches In,” create a New Year’s Crown, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Happy New Year, Pooh!” by Kathleen W. Zoehfeld and “Happy New Year, Corduroy” by Don Freeman.

Grab a friend and join us for our Christmas Storytime on Tuesday, December 20 at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant the rhyme “Christmas Time Finger Play,” make a Fingerprint Christmas Tree, play Counting Christmas Lights, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Season of Light” by Jess Redman and “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore. Santa will make a special appearance to read a story and partake in photo opportunities.

Show off your Holiday spirit at our Christmas Storytime on Wednesday, December 2, at 11 a.m., at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing and dance, create Edible Christmas Trees, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas” by Jimmy Fallon.

You are invited to our Christmas Storytime on Thursday, December 22 at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing festive learning songs, including “1 Little, 2 Little, 3 Little Pinecones” (counting in ASL) and “Jingle Bells” with handheld jingle bells. In addition, we will create and decorate a Christmas Tree with paint, confetti, and stickers, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Llama, Llama Holiday Drama” by Anna Dewdney and “Little Blue Trucks Christmas” by Alice Schertle. Last but not least, Santa will make a special appearance to read a story and partake in photo opportunities.

Join us for our Christmas After School Program at 3:30 p.m. at the Peebles Library as we create Edible Christmas Trees using ice cream cones, icing, candy, and sprinkles. We will not have After School Programs at the North Adams Library during the school’s winter break. Stop by the library to check out our cool winter displays.

You are invited to our Winter After School Program on Thursday, December 22 at 3:30 p.m., at the Manchester Library as we create Winter Hats using paper, cotton balls, and crayons. Celebrate the Holiday season with us on Thursday, December 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Union Library as we create Reindeer Marionettes using cardboard tubes, pieces of plastic straws, yarn, popsicle sticks, and bottle caps for feet.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Happy Holidays!