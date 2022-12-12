Pat Harris, age 88 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Pat was born January 11, 1934 in Scioto County to the late Samuel and Charlotte (Evans) Nichols. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Brown.

Survivors include her husband Bill Harris of Seaman; sons, Bill Harris, Jr. and Cheryl of Austin, Texas and Brad Harris and Connie of Batavia; brother Larry Nichols of Tipp City, Ohio; grandchildren Ryan Harris, Brett Harris and Michele, Nathan Harris and Alyssa and Alisha Harris; great grandchildren Ashton Harris, Carson Harris and Aubrey Harris.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at noon at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Dennis Grooms officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Moores Chapel Cemetery.