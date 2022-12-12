News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation awarded three community grants during November.According to Foundation President Paul Worley, the grants were given to three local volunteer organizations who are working to improve Adams County.

The first grant will support the well known and beneficial “Shop With A Cop” program in Adams County.The Humane Society of Adams County will be using its grant to replace an obsolete computer.The third grant is for the Kinship Relative Program of the Adams County Children Services Foundation.

“Our grant program is made possible by many generous donations that have been placed in our endowment fund and the income from this fund will provide grant funding forever,” said Worley, “We accept cash, stocks, and all types of real estate as donations.”

Worley also reminded everyone the application time for the Adams County Community Foundation Scholarships ends March 15, 2023. Applications are open to trade school and college students.Applicants should go to www.accfo.org and click on Scholarship Application.