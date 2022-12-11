Submitted News

The West Union Women’s Club met December 8 in the sanctuary of the West Union Presbyterian Church. The program featured the West Union Choir Ensemble under the direction of Dakota Nehus.

Several solos were performed and the entire ensemble presented traditional Christmas numbers as its finale.

Following the musical entertainment, Club President Judy Bennington presided over the business meeting, and she announced that December donations will benefit the Humane Society.

Following the meeting the club members enjoyed fellowship and refreshments in the church social room.

The Women’s Club February meeting will feature a tour of the Gateway Museum in Maysville, Kentucky.