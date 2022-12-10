Submitted News

The Adams County Youth Rally for November was held on Sunday, November 13 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place- Evergreen, Second Place- West Union Christian Union, Third Place, Full Life.

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- Full Life, Second Place- West Union Christian Union, Third Place- East Liberty.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen, Second Place- West Union Christian Union, Third Place- Full Life.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen, Second Place- West Union Christian Union.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- East Liberty, Second Place, West Union Christian Union, Third Place- Cedar Grove.

Total attendance for the Rally was 47 and the attendance banner was won by Evergreen.The banner for highest percent attendance was won by Full Life.

The Adams County Youth Rally for December will be held on Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. at the Adams County Christian School.