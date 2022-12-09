By Julia McCane-Knox

Reading lights up the mind! Come to our Christmas Preschool Storytimes on designated days at each of our libraries for read-aloud stories, games, songs, crafts, and festive activities. Join us for our Santa Storytime on Monday, December 12 at 11 a.m., at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” build a Santa Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Bad Kitty Searching for Santa” by Nick Bruel, “Llama Llama Jingle Bells” by Anna Dewdney, and “Clifford’s First Christmas” by Norman Bridwell. In addition, Santa will make a special appearance for photo opportunities and to read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

Join us for our Winter Animal Storytime on Tuesday, December 13 at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant the rhyme “Winter Animals,” create a Fox Craft using paper plates and tissue paper, play a Hibernate Card Game, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “A Warm Winter Tail” by Carrie A. Pearson and “Winter Lullaby” by Barbara Seuling.

Grab a friend and come to our Holiday Storytime on Wednesday, December 14 at 11 a.m., at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing and dance to “Let’s All Do a Little Clapping and Spread Holiday Cheer,” create a Star Sun Catcher, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Hanukkah Bear” by Eric A. Kimmel and “Li’l Rabbit’s Kwanzaa” by Donna L. Washington. In addition, Santa will make a special appearance at this Storytime for photo opportunities and to read a festive story.

You are invited to our Christmas Storytime on Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “Jingle Bells” with handheld jingle bells, create a 12 Days of Christmas Calendar, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Pete the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas” by Kimberly Dean and “The Candies Save Christmas” by James Patterson.

Watch a Holiday movie with us. Enjoy snacks as you watch Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, rated PG. This Afternoon Movie will take place on Saturday, November 26 at 1 p.m., at the West Union Library. Swank Motion Pictures, Inc. Synopsis: “The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. Disguised as Santa Claus, he tries to steal all the presents, but his cover is threatened by an earnest, young girl.”

Calling all teens! Join us for our Christmas After School Program on Wednesday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m., at the North Adams Library as we create snowflake ornaments out of cotton swabs. In addition, come to our Christmas After School Program on Wednesday, December 14, at 3:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library as we create Glitter Pinecone Decorations.

Make it a December to remember. Join us for our Christmas Pajama Party at the Manchester Public Library on Thursday, December 15 from 4 – 6 p.m. We ask that you dress up in your favorite Christmas PJs for this event. We will watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” have snacks and popcorn, and have photo opportunities with Santa. Ready to spread some Christmas cheer? Join us for our Christmas After School Program on Thursday, December 15 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Union Library as we create Gnome Handprint Hangers.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Happy Holidays!