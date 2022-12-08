Don’t drive while impaired!

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, every US President since 1981 has proclaimed December as National Drunk, Drugged, and Driving Prevention Nonth. It’s known as National 3-D Prevention month. In short – don’t drive while impaired this month or any month of the year.

Bactrack.com states, “During the Christmas and New Year, the average number of fatalities involving an alcohol-impaired driver rose 34%.

As more people are driving to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, it is crucial to plan and either steer clear of alcohol or designate a responsible driver. Operating a vehicle when impaired is a crime, putting yourself and others in grave danger. Besides traffic accidents, people who drink too much often lose their inhibitions and are subject to fights and falls.

Preparation helps with prevention.

1. If you plan on drinking – plan on a driver.

2. Schedule an uber or taxi to pick you up at the party.

3. When hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic alternatives, don’t give an intoxicated guest a drink, and be prepared to take keys and offer a sleepover.

4. Even if you have a driver or plan on staying put, drink responsibly. Have water or a non-alcoholic beverage between alcoholic drinks, and ensure you are not drinking on an empty stomach.

Don’t kid yourself into thinking that you are in control and can drink just a wee bit and drive. Even if you aren’t feeling tipsy or slurring your words – driving takes coordination – don’t risk it! Contrary to popular belief eating a big meal will not keep you from getting drunk. It may slow down the process, but alcohol will absorb into your system.

The holiday season is a time of merriment. But if you plan on partaking in the spirits, be responsible and safe. Let’s be careful out there and keep the holidays happy.