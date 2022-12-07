Submitted by Vicki Rhonemus

The Liberty Cornet Band will hold its annual Salvation Army Benefit Christmas Concert on Monday, December 19 at 7 p.m. at the West Union Methodist Church. The band will provide an hour of Christmas sing-a-longs and a variety of popular Christmas songs.

The band has held this concert in some format since the late 1990’s. The late Maggie Hoff (past director) was instrumental in keeping the community band alive. Last year the concert raised $930 through generous donations by the band and people in the community. The band is keeping this legacy alive again this year.

If you wish to write a check, please make it out to the Salvation Army and put Adams/Brown Counties on the memo line. All donations benefit the needs of people in these two counties.

The band is always open to new members. They offer scholarships to youth who donate their talents throughout the year. There is one member who has been with the band since 1953 and a 10-year old member who plays the tambourine. The band members just want to keep the community band spirit alive.

If you would like more information about the Liberty Cornet Band, please contact Vicki Rhonemus at (937) 544-5420.