“ When one of those at the table with him heard this, he said to Jesus, “Blessed is the one who will eat at the feast in the kingdom of God.” Jesus replied: “A certain man was preparing a great banquet and invited many guests. At the time of the banquet, he sent his servant to tell those who had been invited, ‘Come, for everything is now ready.’ “But they all alike began to make excuses. The first said, ‘I have just bought a field, and I must go and see it. Please excuse me.’ “Another said, ‘I have just bought five yoke of oxen, and I’m on my way to try them out. Please excuse me.’ “Still another said, ‘I just got married, so I can’t come.’ “The servant came back and reported this to his master. Then the owner of the house became angry and ordered his servant, ‘Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame.’ “‘Sir,’ the servant said, ‘what you ordered has been done, but there is still room.’ “Then the master told his servant, ‘Go out to the roads and country lanes and compel them to come in, so that my house will be full. I tell you, not one of those who were invited will get a taste of my banquet.’” Luke 14:15-24

For those who know the incomparable love of Jesus Christ, declining an invitation to dine at His table would be insane, but for those that have no true understanding of His immaculate love, it doesn’t seem as strange. For all situations are unique. No two people have the same experiences in life.

We are a race of broken people. All of humanity was born into sin, and all save One, succumb to sin. And being born into sin means there is much hurt to be overcome through forgiveness and much faith is to be exercised in the process of redemption.

This parable shows how many of our fellow sojourners will reject the offer of eternal life. But it also shows that Jesus didn’t come for the “perfect”; He came for the poor, the crippled, the blind, the lame, in a word, the broken.

Often, people reject the invitation of Christ because they think their limitations render them unfit for service of a holy, righteous, and perfect Savior. Jesus doesn’t care about perfect because He already paid the bill for perfect. He cares about genuine acceptance. He just wants us to open the door.

His table should be dotted with people who beam with joy and acceptance. People who like the servants would “compel” anyone and everyone to join in the feast. Where love, mercy, kindness, grace, and forgiveness are served. Perhaps people refuse the invitation because some seated around the table had hard hearts and marred the precious name of Jesus. Sadly, that is possible. But the rest of us around the table should work the harder at showing the true characteristics of our loving Savior.

Today we don’t use antiquated words like poor, crippled, blind, and lame, but we do use words like disabled, diagnosed, and messed up. Don’t let these labels keep you from joining the table

of Jesus. He is a giving host. Don’t let your seat at the table give you a sense of superiority either. We are all the same. Sinners in need of a loving Savior. We have been saved by grace, and our call is to show that same measure of grace to the hurting and the broken.

At a lively celebration, no matter how tight the room around a table, if we shimmy and squeeze, we can always add more. But the parable says no squeezing is necessary, there is plenty of room to be filled. I’m not sure who to credit with this quote, but lots of sweatshirts or photos on the internet say, “Make heaven crowded”. I love that mental image. When we want to share something good, we want a crowd around, right? Birthday parties and holidays. The biggest celebration will be stepping into is a new heaven and a new earth. Let’s do our part to make heaven crowded. Be that person who’s always scooting over and making more room beside yourself.