By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Falling asleep on the job is generally frowned upon, however, when you are checking out Studio B’s, The Body Pod, it’s not only expected but encouraged. Studio B’s location is 116 North Main Street in Peebles, Ohio.

It’s a blistering cold day in November – the week it turned from summer to winter in a wink of Mother Nature’s eye. The capsule looks a bit futuristic, glowing inside the container. And the warmth of the infrared-lighted pod seemed a snug and relaxing welcome after a morning of chilly errands.

Studio B’s owner, Bonnie Burke, said, “The Body Pod is a wellness pod that helps with arthritis inflammation. It helps with any kind of joint paint. It helps heal from inside and out.” She explained that infrared light penetrates one’s skin, joints, and muscles. She said, “It’s an amazing machine.” The lights are dim in the room, and the door locks for privacy. There are optional small fans on each side to keep one’s face cool (faces are not enclosed in the pod), and a Himalayan rock below circulates through the air. The bed offers various vibration levels if someone desires a massage during their pod experience. The Studio provides chilled eye masks for added comfort.

Burke walked through the process and provided instructions on changing settings to suit the pod user’s desires. A typical time in the pod is 29 minutes, and a user can alter settings during the allotted time. Her testimony to the machine is using it for her muscles and arthritis. Burke stated, “I haven’t had cortisone shots to my knees since April since I’ve been using this machine because it is healing bursitis that I have in my legs which is fabulous.” Because Burke stands doing hair most days, she suffers from low back pain. She shared that she uses the pod once a week. She said people use the pod to lose weight and reduce leg cramps and varicose veins. Soon, Burke plans on collaborating with a local chiropractor. She wants folks to understand that The Body Pod is not like a tanning bed with ultraviolet light.

Burke said, “I’m just glad we have it here. Everybody has a lot of arthritis issues and inflammation. This machine helps heal.” She explained that many athletes use body pods. Even armbands are attached inside if one chooses to do light presses. “Everybody’s different with how often they must come. It depends on what you’re focusing and working on,” Burke said.

Then it was time to try out the pod. It was easy to get in and navigate the hand openings to adjust settings as needed. The cool eye mask felt refreshing, with the light air blowing on both sides of my face. The buttons were ready to press resume, and heat radiated through my body in seconds. The vibration was high, so I turned it down a bit, turned the heat to the desired intensity, and set in for a soothing encounter in the pod.

For your own The Body Pod experience and introduction session price, packages, or to make an appointment, go to https://thebodypod.health..