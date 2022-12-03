Submitted by Ohio Valley FFA Reporter Tori Staggs

The Ohio Valley FFA Dairy Team competed Saturday, September, 17 and Sunday, September, 18 at the All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Ryan Shoemaker was third overall individual in the Guernsey Class. The team was tied for second place and only one point away from first place in the Guernsey class. The team also got fourth place in the Holstein Class and was the overall third place team in Oral Reasons.

Mitchell Ohnewehr was a 10th overall individual as well. Shoemaker had high Oral Reasons in the Jersey Class and tied for high Oral Reasons in the Guernsey Class.