le(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1986)

Continuing from last week, Elizabeth and Samuel Jackman had erected a log house on Zane’s Trace near the junction of Lick Fork and the Ohio Brush Creek. They eventually opened a tavern in this home and began operating a ferry across Brush Creek.

According to family tradition, the home at first had plank flooring and logs were dragged by horses through the front door and then rolled into the large stone fireplace. In the early spring of 1854, Elizabeth and Samuel deeded their farm… lying at the mouth of Lick Fork including the Ferry and the old Tavern Stand… to their son, Simeon, in consideration of Love and Affection and services rendered.. These services included caring for and providing for the needs of Simeon’s aged parents. This involved permitting Elizabeth and Samuel to remain in their log house for the remainder of their lives.

Simone Jackman had married his neighbor, Elizabeth Thoroman, in 1829. She was the daughter of Adams County pioneer, Samuel Thoroman, Unfortunately, Simeon died just two years after his parents gave him their farm. His will, one of the few that survived the 1910 courthouse fire, reveals that he and his wife were living in the west end of the family home with the other half reserved for his parents.

Following Simeon’s death, his widow inherited one third of the farm with his oldest son, Samuel H., receiving the remainder of the property. Upon Elizabeth’s death, her share of the farm was also acquired by Samuel.

Samuel Haines Jackman , the third generation of his family to make the old log house his home, had been born in 1836. A few years after he inherited the Zane Trace property, he married Alice Shriver who subsequently gave birth to their seven children. The couple then made this their home until Samuel’s death in 1916 and Alice’s demise the following year.

William Omar Jackman, the youngest child of Samuel and Alice, bought his siblings interest in the venerable homestead and with his wife, Evan Gaffin, lived here for over four decades. William, better known as Will, was a blacksmith by trade and operated his shop nearby. He and his wife had no children and owned the property from 1917 to 1960.

Will’s older sister, Olive had married John Campbell. They became the parents of three children, Earl, Wendell and Ethel Campbell. Upon the sale of the old Jackman home in 1960, Earl Campbell’s son, Austin and his wife, Ann bought the property have made it their home for the past quarter century. Austin represents this fifth generation of the family to live in the log house and the sixth generation to own the land on which the home stands. His children and grandchildren now represent the seventh and eighth generations of the Jackman family descendants to call Adams County their home.