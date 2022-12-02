Robin Freeman, 58 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union.

Robin was born on August 15, 1964, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of John Freeman and Sandra (Wallace) Fulton. After serving in the United States Army, Robin worked in construction. He was a member of the Peebles American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Robin is survived by his son, Therron (Christine) Freeman, of Peebles; and his parents, Glenn and Sandra Fulton of Peebles. He also leaves his faithful companion, Rhonda Copley of West Union; as well as his brothers, Johnny (Denise) Freeman of Indiana and Chris (Mary Ann) Fulton of Hillsboro; and his sister, Chasity (Tom) Luck of Felicity, Ohio. He will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

According to Robin’s wishes, he will be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to be held in Robin’s honor. The gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 594 in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.