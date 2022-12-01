By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The People’s Defender was back in Manchester for their November Council meeting. They provided detailed agendas and a podium with a microphone for audience speakers.

Four council members were present: Dennis Barnd, Diane Brown, Christina Henderson and Troy Jolly. Gidget Applegate and Regina Adams were absent.

The following are meeting highlights:

There was a correction to last month’s minutes. Everyone voted to accept the correction except Troy Jolly.

Engineer Randy Stall gave a presentation on IBI Phase II Waterline Resolution. The resolution included Mayor B.J. Goodwin signing the grant loan documents and the EPA program and engineering portions to proceed. There was also an update on Phase I. All favored the motion to advance and authorized engineering planning to be shovel-ready for March 2023.

Mayor Goodwin reported approval for a NatureWorks grant of $20,000. Henderson announced that the funding would replace two roofs at Massie Park. Buster Ruark noted the delivery of salt for the village.

Solicitor Tony Baker reported on a bill regarding mediation that West Union covered on Manchester’s behalf. Recreating a Mayor’s Court is on hold until January 2023. Baker asked to enter a brief executive session during the meeting to update the council about ongoing litigation.

The fire department reported 25 incidents, and EMS conveyed 97 for the previous month.

Councilwoman Henderson conveyed for Parks and Recreation the pouring of a pad and sidewalks, which resulted from a 2021 NatureWorks grant. There is a gazebo ready to place on the concrete pad. Councilwoman Brown is in search of a Christmas tree for that area. Upon hearing the need, Nikki Gerber of MoonDoggie LiVeree donated a tree for the Christmas display (see photo). The tree lighting is scheduled for December 3.

It was determined that council member Dennis Barnd could hold the position of Floodplain Administrator. To help the village, Barnd is researching FEMA and reviewing historical information. He suggested that everyone check their flood insurance as FEMA has changed rates. He also discussed applying for some grants on stringent timelines and reimbursement for expenses.

Other topics discussed included blacktop, a visit with Santa and the parade on December 17, Marla Striblen’s organization of the EMS building, and the Manchester cruiser.

Under unfinished business, the council discussed bidding out security cameras. New business included a destroyed historical sign, a resolution to accept the amount and rates of levies, and an ordinance establishing annual appropriations for the Village of Manchester. The resolution and ordinance were passed after waiving and suspending three meetings.

A motion was passed to extend the meeting, and the council exited for an executive session.