2023 Stored Forage and Feed Outlook

Is it the middle of November or the middle of January? This is the question I asked myself om a recent Sunday morning when I was feeding my livestock on frozen ground and 12°F was showing up on my thermometer. Last week was not the most productive week in the fields, fortunately most of the corn and soybeans have been harvested and that is one of many things farmers were thankful for during the recent Thanksgiving holiday. There are many things to be thankful for this year from pleasant harvest weather, bountiful yields, strong livestock markets, plenty of food on the table, and another day of life in a free country.

With all that said, farmer still face many challenges and that even grandma’s sweet potatoes can’t make better. Historically high input cost, uncertain markets, weather, global unrest, rising interest rates, and increasing pressure from inflation are all examples of challenges looming among producers. Some of those challenges were presented in the latest Stored forage and Feed Outlook, I was able to listen in on this report and I am also amazed of the information that comes from it. The Corn and Soybean stock report and USDA quarterly reports seem to get most of the Attention but for livestock producers depended on purchasing hay and supplemental grains this report is very important. Here are some the main points that harvested from this report.

· 2022 was a challenge to make good hay- The majority of the eastern corn belt saw warmer and wetter than average growing and harvesting season from the month of June through August. The southern plains couldn’t get grass to even grow due to drought conditions.

· Slow planting season- On June 5 the USDA Reported only 85% of Ohio’s corn crop was planted. This was the second Lowest next to North Dakota with 81%.

· Hay glut is dwindling- The May 1 hay stocks report dropped 7% and expected to continue well into 2023 if drought conditions continue to expand.

· Not as much perennial forages being grown- USDA reports a 1% drop in Alfalfa production and a 11% drop in common grass hay production.

· Demand Is high worldwide- China likes our hay, they make up 50% of our exported hay sales.

· Prices continue to climb- Premium Alfalfa hay is averaging 277/ton and common grass hay is averaging 214/ton on a national level.

· Corn silage stock are good- Corn silage is still considered the best bang for the feed lot and dairy farmer’s buck.

· Seed Supplies are better than 2021- Most forage seeds are readily available due to better weather conditions in the northwest were most of the cool season forages are grown. On the other hand, Summer annual forage seeds such as sorghum Sudan and pearl millets are going to in very low supply in 2023 due to drought conditions were most of seed is produced.

· Livestock growth is flat- Both the beef and dairy industry is experiencing a lack of growth but with poor forage growing conditions in the majority of the country forage demand remains high.

· Small grain forage quality is variable- Neutral detergent fiber % ranged from 30% to 85% out of 36,782 test results.

In summary, the livestock and forage producer both have many challenges to face come 2023 with rising input cost to make and store hay to increase supplemental protein cost such as corn, dried distillers grain, and soyhull pellets. With the many challenges come great opportunity, increasing demand, added value to good forage, added value to healthy livestock, and increasing global demand are all opportunities producers should keep their eye on.

Dates to remember:

· Dairy Margin Coverage sign up is December 9.

· December 1 Fertilizer certification course 5 – 8 p.m. at the Southern State Community College Hillsboro Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, Room 106. Call (937) 393-6018 to register.

· 2023 Crop Year safety Net enrollment has begun, coverage for ARC/PLC coverage will be open until March 15, 2023 contact the USDA FSA office for more information.

· 2022 Buckeye Shepherds Symposium- December 3, OARDC Shisler Conference Center.

Ag Educator Words of encouragement – “The Thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us” – James E. Faust (Country Living)