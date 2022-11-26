By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Haoppy Thanksgiving! All of us here at the Agency would like to wish all of you a very wonderful Thanksgiving Holiday. Our office will be closed on November 24 and 25 to celebrate Thanksgiving.

A snippet from “Right at Home” Blog by Beth Lueders – Celebrating Thanksgiving Safely With Senior Loved Ones: The family is coming for Thanksgiving and mouths are already watering just thinking about Grandma’s pumpkin pie. But did you know that during the Thanksgiving holiday, an increased number of older adults go to the emergency room? Some ER physicians see up to a 20% rise in elderly patients during the holidays.

Food for Thought – Cooking injuries such as minor burns and cuts are a top culprit for emergency room trips on Thanksgiving. While delicious, the traditional Thanksgiving meal can cause dietary challenges for older adults with health conditions. For example, many Thanksgiving dishes contain high amounts of sodium, and ingesting too much sodium can lead to a spike in blood pressure. For some seniors with heart issues, the overload of salt triggers shortness of breath, palpitations, fainting and heart failure. Excess sodium can also cause an imbalance of internal fluids that stresses the blood vessels and kidneys.

· Decrease the amounts of salt and sugar in recipes.

· Substitute healthier, lower-cholesterol fats in dishes.

· With foods that can trigger health problems, help seniors with portion control — make smaller quantities and serve smaller pieces.

From the National Institute on Aging – Getting a Good Night’s Sleep. Not getting enough sleep can affect all areas of your life and cause health problems. Learn how to develop healthy habits at bedtime as you age to help you get a good night’s sleep.

An ongoing lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep increases your risk of health problems such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, and obesity. They are also linked to memory problems, forgetfulness, and more falls or accidents.

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Here are some tips to help:

· Follow a regular sleep schedule. Go to sleep and get up at the same time each day, even on weekends or when you are traveling.

· Avoid napping in the late afternoon or evening, if you can. Naps may keep you awake at night.

· Develop a bedtime routine. Take time to relax before bedtime each night. Some people read a book, listen to soothing music, or soak in a warm bath.

· Try not to watch television or use your computer, cell phone, or tablet in the bedroom. The light from these devices may make it difficult for you to fall asleep. And alarming or unsettling shows or movies, like horror movies, may keep you awake.

· Keep your bedroom at a comfortable temperature, not too hot or too cold, and as quiet as possible.

· Use low lighting in the evenings and as you prepare for bed.

· Exercise at regular times each day but not within 3 hours of your bedtime.

· Avoid eating large meals close to bedtime—they can keep you awake.

· Stay away from caffeine late in the day. Caffeine (found in coffee, tea, soda, and chocolate) can keep you awake.

· Remember—alcohol won’t help you sleep. Even small amounts make it harder to stay asleep.

Just A Thought: “It’s a funny thing about life, once you begin to take note of the things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack.” ~Germany Kent