By Julia McCane-Knox

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Join us at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 26 at 4 p.m., on the Courthouse Square in West Union for a StoryWalk, Christmas Cookie Contest, Ugly Sweater Contest, Christmas Parade, photo opportunities, breathtaking Christmas decorations, and so much more. Go to adamscolibrary.org and click on the “Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony” post for more details.

Facilitate a love of reading in your children by bringing them to our Preschool Storytimes. In this program, children develop early literacy skills and prepare for kindergarten. Join us for our Scarecrow Storytime on Monday, November 28 at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Library. In this program, children will sing “Scarecrow in the Field,” create a Scarecrow Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Scaredycrow” by Christopher Hernandex and “Shoo, Crow! Shoo!” by Dana Meachen Dau.

You are invited to our Winter Storytime on Tuesday, November 29 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, children will sing snowflake songs, create a Popsicle Stick Snowflake Ornament, make Snow Slime, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow” by Lucille Colandro and “Winter Is Here” by Kevin Henkes.

Grab your magic wands and join us for our Fairytale Storytime on Wednesday, November 30 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, children will sing “I’m a Little Teapot,” create a Paper Plate Wolf Craft, and listen to “Ninja Red Riding Hood” by Corey Rosen Schwartz.

Bring a friend to our Friendship Storytime on Thursday, December 1 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, preschool children will sing “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed,” create a Paper Rabbit and Mouse Craft, and read “My Friend Rabbit” by Rohmann.

Bonus Borrows are back. You can access audiobooks, eBooks, comics, and videos from Hoopla instantly without using your borrows. Throughout November, you can dive into a new series and choose from hundreds of titles with no wait times. Go to our website, click the “E-Library” tab, and click “Hoopla” to start browsing now.

Ready for the cold weather? Get curled up with some hot chocolate and a fluffy blanket by the fire with a heartwarming e-book on Libby! Libby is the mobile app for the Ohio Digital Library, a great place to check out eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, and videos. You can access your borrowed items in your browser or download the Libby app for your mobile devices. To borrow items from Hoopla and Libby, you just need your library card number and PIN.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.