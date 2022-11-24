Adams County 911 Disoatch always geared up

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

In a clip from the movie “The Santa Clause”, Scott Calvin, after hearing “someone” on the roof, runs frantically back to his young son and asks, “Charlie do you know how to call 911?” Charlie gives his dad a snide look and replies, “Sure, 911.” It may be a simple number to remember, but hopefully, you never have to use it. And if you do – know that the person answering that call doesn’t have a simple job.

In the Adams County Sheriff’s Department 911 Dispatch, Sarah Murphy and Tammy Baker sit geared up with headsets and busy at work in front of several computer screens. They aren’t expecting a reporter today but are gracious and welcoming. Murphy is finishing a cold lunch between calls. one can sense this is the norm.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers suggested we highlight the 911 Dispatchers because of their vital role in the community. Murphy said, “Pretty much if anyone needs anything from the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Departments, EMS, everything comes through here.” Baker piggybacks, “Emergency and non-emergency.” Dispatch runs 24 hours a day, and the dispatchers work 12-hour shifts – 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The other Adams County Dispatchers are Chris Poole, Cory Hedrick, Jennifer Smith, Chelsea Wallingford, Josie Hackworth, and two part-time dispatchers, Brittany Ober and Kristen Cooley.

Baker started dispatching 23 years ago. Murphy, who’s been with dispatch for 17 years, said when they first arrive each day, they do a shift debriefing to pass along pertinent information. She stated, “Day shift has been pretty steady.” There are times when both dispatchers are on calls at the same time. Murphy shared, “If the call is active, you give it out immediately. If it’s not, you take the information and give it out when they’re available to respond.”

In between calls, they shared some of the toughest calls they receive are about murder, suicide, and anything negative that happens to children. Baker described one of her first calls was a baby nearly drowning in a swimming pool. Thankfully, the baby survived. Murphy describes their job as crucial and very stressful. Baker and Murphy are lifelong residents of Adams County, so when a call comes in, they will likely know the involved personally. They agree that talking to one another helps them deal with stress. Murphy said that Sheriff Rogers has offered to provide counseling for them if needed. Murphy said you need to vent sometimes, and Baker said playing with her dog gives her stress relief. Murphy states, “Sometimes you just go home and go to bed and wake up and do it again the next day.”

Murphy said they are constantly learning new things. Five years ago, she assisted in delivering her first baby. She shared the story about a grandmother delivering her granddaughter’s baby, and the cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck. Baker explained their training is to handle various situations. Murphy said they take a 40-hour class and they each have a cheat booklet they can reference to walk folks through a range of scenarios.

Murphy started, “This job will….” Baker interjects, “jade you.” Murphy says, “Yes. But it’s not that you don’t care. You know how to stay calm and get the information you need.” Both ladies agree that the job changes you.

Sheriff Rogers said, “I couldn’t do their job.” What a powerful testimony to the challenging work of a 911 dispatcher. We appreciate your dedication and perseverance. Your voices are a lifesaver for many.