Peebles senior guard Cory Reed is fouled hard as he goes up for a layup in the first quarter of the Indians’ preview against Eastern Brown. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The local high school boys basketball season got underway on Friday, November 18 as Peebles High School was the host site for the annual Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Preview. All 10 SHAC boys teams were in action for two quarters with match ups determined by the preseason coaches poll.

The first match up of the evening saw two Adams County squads in action, the West Union Dragons and the Manchester Greyhounds. This half of basketball brought an interesting coaching dynamic as former Manchester head coach Jeff Stricklett is now the head man at West Union, while former West Union head coach Austin Kingsolver has taken the reins at Manchester.

For the SHAC Preview, the Dragons began with a starting lineup of senior Colby Harover, junior Issac Harding, senior Branson Grooms, sophomore Gavin Jarvis and freshman Nate Fooce. For Manchester, it was sophomore Braylan Roberts, junior Connor Darnell, junior Drew Kennedy, sophomore Leland Horner and senior Aaron Lucas.

If Friday night’s preview was any indication, this group of Greyhounds is ready to race, and not on any track in Florida. The Hounds pushed the ball up the floor in rapid fashion on nearly every possession, running to a quick 12-6 advantage behind some strong inside play from Kennedy, who led the Hounds with 8 first quarter points.. Manchester also got a pair of buckets from freshman Eli Crabtree and a three-pointer from sophomore Malaki Bayless to lead 23-16 after a high-scoring first frame from both sides.

For the Dragons, the star on the offensive end was the sophomore Jarvis, who canned four three-point goals in the opening period and added a pair of charity tosses, accounting for all 16 of the West Union points.

The turnover bug found the Dragons in the second stanza as the Greyhounds opened on an 11-0 run with five different players adding to the offensive total. The only West Union points of the second quarter came on a basket by Grooms and the half closed with Manchester on top 38-18.

Kennedy led the Hounds with 13 points in the half, with Roberts and Crabtree adding 7 and 6 respectively. The 16 from Jarvis easily led the Dragons.

“I’m really having fun with this group, coaching just because I want to,” said Coach Stricklett in his postgame radio chat. “I’m really enjoying working and developing these young men, getting them ready for the future and their lives. We’ve ended up with 18 kids in the high school program, 18 kids who want to be there every day. We have some kids capable of doing some great things but we still have a lot of work to do.”

“I’m loving it at Manchester,” said Coach Kingsolver when he put on the radio headphones. “I was a little more nervous tonight than I thought I would be after having one year away from being a varsity head coach. We lost seven seniors from last year’s team so we’re pretty young and we’ll have to learn a lot in a short period of time. Being young doesn’t really matter at this point, you have to be ready to play. They’re starting to buy in to what we want them to do.”

After match ups of Ripley-Lynchburg and Fairfield-Fayetteville, the next county squad to take the court was the host Peebles Indians, who were playing with heavy hearts following the passing earlier in the week of assistant coach Dayne “Woop Woop” Puckett. The Indians faced the Eastern Brown Warriors, both teams picked by the coaches to place second in their respective divisions. After a moment of silence and a crowd chant of “Woop, Woop”, the action got underway between two of the most well-coached teams in the conference, with the host team fielding an experienced starting lineup consisting of seniors Remington Beckham, Mason Sims, Dallas Wilkinson, Cory Reed and Zane Knechtly.

As expected and as it usually goes in the regular season, the Warriors and Indians played a tight contest, with Eastern taking an early lead in the opening period, behind some strong work on the offensive end from senior Christopher Young, who fired in seven in the first eight minutes. The Tribe got a pair of baskets off the bench from junior Chris Oldfield and trailed 14-10 after one.

The second quarter was marked by numerous substitutions on both sides, as it was a preview, and defensive play by both teams.The Indians got second quarter buckets from Gage Grooms and Cory Reed but still came up short in the half of basketball, Eastern coming out on top 20-17 in an omen of a likely exciting regular season match up.

Reed led the Indians with 6, followed by 5 points from Oldfield. Eastern’s Young led all scorers with his 7.

“To be honest, our practices have been amazing,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey in his postgame radio interview with C103’s Don Bowles. “It’s been a joy every day to come in and work with these kids. We are a little vertically challenged this year and the kids know that and we like what we’ve got and we’ll go with what we’ve got. We’re going to be alot more up tempo this year on both ends of the floor, our kids and coaches have embraced that.”

The final two quarters of Preview Night saw the two teams picked by the coaches to sit atop their respective divisions at season’s end, the Whiteoak Wildcats and the North Adams Green Devils. The devils were playing a bit shorthanded with leading scorer Bransyn Copas sidelined with knee tendinitis and senior Cam Buttelwerth also on the sidelines with a knee injury that will keep him out of the lineup until early December.

With the absences, the Devils began with a starting five of junior Cody Hesler, sophomore Jayce Rothwell, sophomore Carson Osborne, sophomore Breestin Schweickart and senior Dillon Ragan.

It was the Wildcats who came out on fire in this contest, seemingly hitting every shot they attempted in the first quarter, though North Adams head coach Nathan Copas afterwards admitted that “his team’s following behind defense just made it a Whiteoak shooting drill”. The Wildcats sprang to a 17-6 lead before the Green Devils cut that to 18-10 after the first eight minutes of play.

In the second stanza, the Devils got scores from six different players, two from Jayce Rothwell, two from Lane Martin, two from Carson Osborne, two from Connor Young and five from Breestin Schweickart, a total which included a Schweickart three-pointer. When all was said and done, the Cats held a 34-25 advantage, again setting up what should be a terrific regular season match up.

Schweickart’s 7 total points led the Devils in the preview, while Whiteoak was paced by 11 from Logan Bieler.

“We weren’t really as competitive as I wanted them to be tonight,” said Coach Copas in the postgame. “I didn’t think our energy level was very good, maybe just because it was a preview. Whiteoak is a tough match up and we just have to be better prepared. We’ll get back in the gym and get back to work, all I ask if them is to compete but we’ll be alright. Nobody cares if you’re picked first, you have to go out and earn that ranking.”

Regular season action is now on the horizon for the quartet of county boys squads. First to take the court will be West Union on Friday, November 25 with a non-conference road trip to Southeastern. Manchester will open up the following night with a non-conference trip to Portsmouth Clay, while Peebles opens at home on Tuesday, November 29ma non-conference affair with Maysville St. Patrick. Finally, North Adams opens in non-conference action on Friday, December 2 at Chesapeake.