The Move- Part 4

This week we will continue to take a look into the life of Cargill Wickerham. On Dec 27, 1883, Cargill married Mary “Elizabeth” Sharpe daughter of Daniel and Nancy Jane (Wickerham) Sharpe. Nancy Jane was the subject of our story from last week. Cargill and Elizabeth settled on “The Ridge” next to Cargill’s parents where Cargill continued the family tradition of farming for a living. They attend the Tranquility church and began their family. They had eight children in all but three passed away at any early age. Their children were: Charles Clyde, born in 1884 and later died at the age of 18 months, Inez, born 1886, Maude Lillian, born 1889, Idelma Sproull “Dell”, born 1891, Infant, born and died in 1893, Edna, born 1895, Ethel, born in 1897 but only lived a week, and Donald, who was born in 1902. They raised their children with the same values and traditions they had been brought up with. Life was difficult in those days. Work was not something that you thought of as a career but performed just to keep food on the table and survive the storms of life.

In 1908, Cargill, age 51 and Mary, age 44 being so upset with the all the changes of the long-standing traditions at the Tranquility church, decided to move to Logan County, Ohio. Logan County had been settled in the early days by a large group of Covenanters. These Covenanters had continued to walk in the old ways and were very rigid regarding the rules of the church. The rules and traditions of the church were very dear to Cargill and Mary’s heart. They felt the church traditions being kept in Logan County better suited their belief as to the Word of the Lord. The decision to move must have been very difficult for them. Cargill had lived his entire life on the “The Ridge.” His parents had been gone now for several years but his two sisters, Victoria and Lois Ann (Aunt Lou) were still living on the Ridge. Elizabeth still had her mother, a number of brothers and sisters, living in the area as well. To their family’s dismay, Cargill and Mary sold their farm, packed their belongings and with their five children, relocated to Logan County.

In Logan County, they found many relatives and friends they had known and worshiped with while living on “The Ridge” in Adams County, Ohio. They were able to buy a farm near Huntsville and settled into the type of life they thought better suited them and their children. By this time their children were mostly grown, Inez was 22, Lillian, 19, Del, 17, Edna, 13 and Donald,6.

Their oldest daughter, Inez completed her education and becomes a school teacher. In 1920 she is working as a Field Matron for the Coche Creek Mission in Boone Twp., Caddo County, Oklahoma. There she meets Esther Dill the sister of her future husband, Elzie Dill who she marries in 1929. Elzie has been married before and had four children but had lost both of his wives in childbirth. Inez and Elzie never had children. Inez died at age 96 in 1982 in the Reformed Presbyterian Home in Pittsburg, Penn. Lillian Wickerham marries Frederick Kays moving to Kansas and later to Colorado. They had seven children with Lillian dying in 1975 at age 86. Del their oldest son completed four years of college but returned to farming and remained in Logan County. He married in 1928. Del and his wife had two children. Del dies in 1988 at a Long-Term Care facility at the age of 97. He is buried in Logan County. Their youngest daughter Edna was married twice and had two children. Edna passed away in 1985 of heart

failure at the age of 90. Cargill and Elizabeth youngest child Donald married in 1923 but later divorced having two daughters. He taught school and married again later in life. He passed away in 1978 in Dayton, Ohio.

Cargill and Elizabeth were God-fearing parents and raised their children in the ways of God the best they knew how. With Elizabeth at his side, Cargill remained a farmer all his life. Cargill and Elizabeth were married for fifty-six years before Elizabeth passed away in 1939 at the age of 75. Cargill remained a widower and lives another 15 years. Cargill outlives all his siblings and dies in 1954 at the age of 97 in Huntsville, Logan County, Ohio.

Next week we will continue with details of the life of Cargill Wickerham by sharing a letter from Cargill and Elizabeth’s oldest son, Idelma “Del” to his older sister, Maude Lilian concerning the relationship of their parents and family worship.