Adjusting to the time change

What happened to the beautiful fall weather? Old Man Winter is wanting to get a head start with some very cool air and even some sleet and snow falling across the region last week. The moisture is welcomed to many producers who have been hauling water to livestock as springs and reservoirs have dried up in the last month. From November 10 the area has seen 1.5-2 inches of rain, this has definitely helped some of the winter wheat growth and cover crop establishment.The recent moisture is probably a little late for forage growth but is still needed to build up the water table for next spring.

Corn and soybean harvest is just about wrapped up with just a few fields of here and there left to harvest. The feeder cattle market saw a boost both in numbers and price with prices averaging 3-5 cents a pound higher than the last few weeks. Cull cow markest continue to have a steady supply as producers are letting go of the unproductive animals to lighten up the feed bill! Stored Hay supplies have seen some strain from the recent dry weather as well and market prices remain strong.

Fed livestock are adjusting to the time change, maybe better than the producer feeding them. The short days and long nights can present challenges to feed lot managers who have very set feeding schedules. I want to touch on the topic of time change and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

SAD is a form of mild depression that occur during the winter months and the recent time change can trigger this disorder with anyone but for those who conduct most of their work outside the effects can be great. For most of the population the winter months means more time spent inside the home out of the elements but for farmers and others who make their living outside this is not the case. The winter season brings on many challenges, from rain, sleet, snow, and cloudy overcast days. Livestock mangers are continually challenged by these elements and keeping animals healthy but unfortunately forget to do the same for themselves. Some potential signs that you or a loved one is experiencing SAD are as follows:

· Feeling sad, lonely, depressed for more than two weeks.

· Tired acting, or easily upset over very small minute events.

· Loss in appetite or low energy

· Extreme cases could be thoughts of suicide

Farmers and many others often feel ashamed to admit they are feeling sad or lonely and try to shrug it of on plow through it! 1 in 5 adults suffer from a mental illness and SAD is just that, if not addressed conditions can worsen. Some steps you can take to alleviate the effect of SAD can be:

· Load up on the Vitamin D- since days are getting shorter combined with lower sunlight amounts per day, our bodies can become depleted in vitamin D so taking supplements or eating foods such as orange juice, egg yolks, salmon, fortified cereal, milk, beef liver, and tuna.

· Find a routine- getting your body adjusted to a routine can do wonders in preventing stress or sadness. We often stress on keeping a set feeding schedule for livestock equates to healthier animals, the same goes for us!

· Get more light- When you do manage to get inside the house, turn on the lights, this greatly increase mood by making up for lost daylight outside.

· Find quite time- Meditation/reflection time does not include watching tv with all its worldly problems! Read a book or Tractor House/ Fastline Magazine (Dreams are good).

· Talk to a friend or family member- If you feed blue talking always helps and discuss things other than fertilizer prices and yields.

· Exercise – Farmers often think that their work is exercise but in reality, just taking a walk or stretching can do wonder physically and emotionally. Other resources – https://u.osu.edu/emotionalfitness/category/seasonal-affective-disorder/ https://agsafety.osu.edu/newsletter/ag-safety-stat/safety-through-seasons-2021/do-you-get-winter-blues https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/aex-591106

Dates to remember:

· NRCS EQIP Cost Share Program sign up deadline is November 18. Call (937) 544-2033 to make an appointment.

· Noninsured Crop Disaster Program 2023 signup deadline is November 20 Call the Farm Service Agency at (937) 544-2033 option 3 to learn more.

· Dairy Margin Coverage sign up is December 9.

· OCA Replacement Beef female Sale at the Zanesville Livestock Market November 25.

· 2022 Buckeye Shepherds Symposium- December 3, OARDC Shisler Conference Center.

Ag Educator Words of encouragement – “With a new day comes new strength and new thoughts” – Eleanor Roosevelt