Preparing for Thanksgiving

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s the week before Thanksgiving. For many of us, that means we are already busy preparing for the festivities. Planning and doing ahead can be excellent stress relief and allow everyone (even the chef) to enjoy the day of thanks, parades, food, and football. Part of any celebration requires a process, and enjoying the process is key to a grateful mindset.

Many people have a menu in mind and follow tradition to a tee. With the menu prepared, it’s time to take Thanksgiving by the turkey legs and get as much done in the days ahead. Here are helpful prep tips for a smooth holiday:

1. Make a schedule of what you’ll clean, cook, freeze, iron, polish, and anything else you can think of that will be necessary.

2. Take an inventory of kitchen tools to ensure you have what you need.

3. Stock up on all the cooking staples.

4. No one wants a smoke-filled kitchen or cluttered refrigerator on Thanksgiving morning. Add cleaning your oven and your refrigerator to the list this week.

5. Several food items can be made and frozen in advance: mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, gravy, pie crust, or whole fruit pie.

6. Make sure you get that turkey thawed in time. Farmersalmanac.Com suggests using a thawed turkey within 2-3 days. Remember that once the turkey begins to thaw, bacteria that may have been present before freezing will start to grow again.

7. Iron napkins and tablecloths, polish the silver, and go ahead and set the table.

Number 7 brings us to the tablescape. You can be creative and have fun whether you go full-on elegance or total minimalism. Think of your table as an inviting space that fosters conversation and warmth. Refrain from overpowering the space with bulky centerpieces that aren’t conducive for table talk; instead, focus on place settings and lighting. You don’t have to follow the rules; just dazzle guests with your holiday innovation.

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends and reflect on your blessings. Gratitude isn’t favorable to hurry, worry, and chaos. Plan and prepare so you aren’t overwhelmed and wishing the day away. Let everyone play a part, so your bellies and your hearts are full at the end of the day.