By Julia McCane-Knox

Reading lights up the mind! Children and teens, aged 18 and younger, are invited to read or listen to participate in our Merry Reading Program this Holiday Season. Sign up in the library or on Beanstack. Read or listen to books by Saturday, December 10 to earn prizes! Prizes must be picked up by Saturday, December 10. Read 300 pages to earn a level 1 prize. Read 600 pages to earn a level 2 prize. Read 1,000 pages to earn a level 3 prize. Earn up to 3 prizes! Read together to make Holiday memories and encourage lifelong learning.

Raise your little turkeys to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Storytime. In this program, children learn early literacy skills and get ready for kindergarten as they play, sing, dance, read, and create. Join us for our Thanksgiving-themed Storytime on Monday, November 21 at the Manchester Library. In this program, children will sing “Five Little Turkeys,” create a Popsicle Stick Turkey Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “How to Catch a Turkey” by Adam Wallace and “Llama Llama Gives Thanks” by J.T. Morrow.

Join us for another Thanksgiving-themed Storytime on Tuesday, November 22 at the North Adams Library. In this program, children will sing “Thanksgiving Colors,” create a Paper Plate Pumpkin Pie Thankful Wheel, play Stuff the Turkey, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “The Night Before Thanksgiving” by Natasha Wing and “Thanks for Thanksgiving” by Julie Markes. We will not have Storytime on Wednesday, November 23 at the Peebles Library and Thursday, November 24 at the West Union Library due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Feel the rhythm! You are invited to our Afternoon Movie on Monday, November 21 at 4 p.m., at the Peebles Library. During this event, we will enjoy snacks and watch Disney’s Encanto, rated PG. Synopsis: “Deep in the Colombian mountains, the Madrigal family possesses an extraordinary secret. Each member of the family is able to perform magic. Yet at the heart of the family is 15-year-old Mirabel, who does not seem to possess any unusual abilities. Faced with this harsh reality, Mirabel struggles to reconcile her place within her family while searching for who she truly is.”

Race to the library for a wild Afternoon Movie on Saturday, November 26 at 1 p.m., at the West Union Library. During this program, we will enjoy snacks and watch “Merry Madagascar,” rated TV-PG. Synopsis: “Animated holiday tale with the gang from “Madagascar,” in which the zoo animals must save Christmas after Santa crashes into the island and develops amnesia. Voices include Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith and Carl Reiner.”

For more information about our library programs, services, and resources, go to adamscolibrary.org or call the library: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.