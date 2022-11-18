Robert Blair Beedle, Jr., age 95, of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at Cape Coral Hospital in Lee County, Florida.

Robert was born August 25, 1927 in Cincinnati to Robert and Mary Louise Beedle. He attended Hartwell High School in Cincinnati then he enlisted in the Marine Corps to fight in World War II. He and Jean Mae Backherms were married in February of 1949 and blessed with three children, Bobby, Jeff and Debbie.

Mr. Beedle was undoubtedly the hardest worker in the room wherever he went, owning and operating a successful excavating business for the upside of 50+ years.

Robert is survived by two children, Jeff (Kathy) Beedle and Debbie (John) Vinson and daughter-in-law Penny Beedle; grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Wilson, Ronnie (Jessica) Powell, Danielle (Rob) Loseto, Rebecca (Michael) Stiffler and Jeffrey Beedle; and great-grandchildren, Courtney, Toni, Jacob, Bailey, Jaxson, Zane and Gabrianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Beedle, Sr. and Mary Louise Beedle; sister, Evelyn Binkley; wife,, Jean Beedle; son, Robert Beedle III; granddaughter, Jessica Lane; and longtime companion, June Long.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kirker Cemetery with Clarence Abbott officiating and Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.