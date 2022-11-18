By Teresa Carr

AAA7 Caregiver Assistance News November, 2022: Fire Safety – Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can impair a person’s vision, depth perception, hearing, sense of smell and sensation to heat, as well as their judgment. These issues make it difficult to respond to an emergency and pose an enormous threat should a fire occur. A loss of or decrease in smell is common in people with Alzheimer’s disease; therefore, they may not be able to smell smoke. Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.

Smoke alarms can double the chance of surviving a fire by providing early warning and time for escape. Seniors are also more vulnerable because:

· Medication side effects may affect a senior’s ability to be alert and make quick decisions. Physical disabilities may impair a senior’s ability to take quick action.

• Vision or hearing loss can prevent seniors from noticing fires or the causes of fires or hearing alarms.

• Seniors who live alone have no one to help them put out or escape from a fire.

The Big Four Fire Starters:

1. Smoking. Many seniors or their visitors still smoke. Unsafe smoking habits lead the cause of fire deaths among older Americans. Never leave smoking materials unattended. Use wide-lipped “safety ashtrays.” Douse ashtrays with water and empty them into a metal container before going to bed. Never smoke in bed or on upholstered furniture. Check all furniture and carpets for fallen cigarettes and ashes before leaving home or going to sleep. Set your cigarette lighter on “low” to prevent burns. Keep all smoking materials out of bedrooms. Burning bedclothes can create a fire from which escape is impossible and toxic fumes from the smoke can kill. Never allow smoking near an oxygen tank.

2. Heating equipment. Especially dangerous are kerosene heaters, woodstoves and electric space heaters. Buy only UL-approved heaters and use only the manufacturer’s recommended fuel for each heater. Do not use electric space heaters in the bathroom or other wet areas. Keep paper and fabric away from heat sources. Once a year, have chimneys, fireplaces, wood stoves and furnaces serviced. Never use a cook stove to heat your home.

3. Cooking. The third leading cause of fire deaths. For older adults, the kitchen can be a dangerous place. Most kitchen fires occur when cooking food is left unattended. If you must leave the kitchen while cooking, turn off the burner. If there’s something in the oven, check it every 15 minutes. Use a bell timer to remind you. If you leave the kitchen briefly, carry a spoon or potholder with you to remind you to return. If a fire starts in a pan, put a lid on it. Never throw water on a grease fire. Keep flammable liquids, like alcohol and cooking oils, and paper away from the stove. Keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen (but not right next to the stove) and learn how to use it. Never cook while wearing robes or other loose-fitting garments that can contact hot surfaces. Have a “safety zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

4. Faulty wiring. Many seniors live in older homes with wiring problems. Regularly inspect extension cords for exposed wires or loose plugs. Unplug them when not in use. If you need to plug in two or three appliances, lamps, etc., get a UL-approved unit that has built-in circuit breakers. If you see or smell smoke or sparks coming from any electrical appliance or outlet, shut off the main breaker and call an electrician at once. Source: U.S. Fire Administration; Home Safety Council

