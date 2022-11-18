Amanda Fizer, age 82 years of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. Amanda was born September 7, 1940 in Carter County, Kentucky to the late Everett and Annbelle (Parker) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “J.T.” Fizer; daughter Angela Fizer; son Lonnie Fizer; and great grandson Braxton Fizer.

Survivors include daughter Gloria Swearingen of Cincinnati; sons Rick Fizer of Aberdeen and Donnie Fizer and Katie of Ripley; grandchildren Jason Fizer and Marybeth, Joel Fizer and Tiffany, Melissa Crider and Matthew, John Swearingen, Michael Swearingen and Shane Swearingen; and several great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Charter Oaks Cemetery with Brian Young officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

Services are entrusted to The Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.