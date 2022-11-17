SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Olivia Wright

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Joseph and Anyssa Wright

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The teammates and friendships it has created

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The 7 a.m. soccer practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Being put in the goal in a district semi-final game (I am NOT a goalie)

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kacey Musgraves

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Just Go With It”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Taking a good ol’ nap

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Anywhere with chips and queso

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Blake Lively

FUTURE PLANS:

Going into Massage Therapy