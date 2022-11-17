SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Olivia Wright
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Joseph and Anyssa Wright
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The teammates and friendships it has created
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The 7 a.m. soccer practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Being put in the goal in a district semi-final game (I am NOT a goalie)
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kacey Musgraves
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Just Go With It”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Taking a good ol’ nap
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Anywhere with chips and queso
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Blake Lively
FUTURE PLANS:
Going into Massage Therapy