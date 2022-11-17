Adams County Veterans Day Service

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There has always been something about Lee Greenwood’s song, Proud to be an American, that leaves me with wet eyes. This past Friday morning November 11, was no different as Mark Tolle sang it beautifully at the Annex podium. Rain was spattering outdoors, so the Adams County Veterans Day service moved inside from the Courthouse lawn. As I looked around the filled entryway of the Annex, it was surreal to see the veterans and auxiliary members – those who had willingly served our country.

I wondered about the stories that held them together and everything that a civilian like myself would never clearly understand. Still, there was humility in the air as they each honored one another with mutual respect and understanding.

Our gratitude should also umbrella the spouses, children, and parents of our armed forces. I sat with Crystal Setty, Pastor and veteran Bill Shetty’s wife. She told me about watching him board the plane and how he held his hand up to the window to say goodbye to her and their young son.

Pastor Setty spoke of the much-needed rain and the weather conditions each veteran had seen during their service to our country. He said, “God has provided for us today, and we are looking to have a great service.” He discussed Veterans Day, explaining that World War I ended with the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. Fighting had ceased months early, on November 11, 1918. The following year, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day.

Setty read the words of President Wilson, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations….” In 1938, Armistice Day was declared a federal holiday. It changed to Veterans Day after World War II and was established to honor all veterans of US wars.

The honorable Judge Brett Spencer spoke to the audience, “I address you today, not as a veteran who served his or her country, admirably and honorably, as the majority in attendance of you have done. But I address you today as the voice of the balance of us in attendance today – the profoundly thankful citizens that we are for your service. Please rest assured we are most grateful and recognize you quite frankly as our quiet heroes.”

Everyone stood to honor the flag and recognized those who answered the call to protect and defend “freedom and justice for all.”