By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The high school girls basketball season officially kicks off on Saturday, November 19 as Manchester High School and the Lady Greyhounds will be hosting a full day of regular season action, seven games showcasing teams from all over southern Ohio.

Two teams from Adams County will open their seasons on Saturday at MHS, second-year head coach Bernie Cropper and his West Union Lady Dragons will battle the New Boston Lady Tigers, while first-year head coach Brandon Hinson and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds will face off in the day’s finale with the Augusta Lady Panthers.

The lineup of action includes:

• Georgetown vs. Portsmouth Clay (9:30 a.m.)

• Loveland vs. Symmes Valley (11:45 a.m.)

• Felicity vs. Southeastern (1 p.m.)

• West Union vs. New Boston (2:45 p.m.)

• Adena vs. Portsmouth (4:30 p.m.)

• Whiteoak vs. Portsmouth (6:15 p.m.)

• Manchester vs. Augusta (&:45 p.m.)

Admission for all day is $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens. Come out and enjoy a full day of local high school girls basketball action.