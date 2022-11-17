Press Release

As the holiday season starts, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce encourages local residents to shop at local businesses.

“There is a sense of adventure when you explore a small business. You never know what beauties you’ll uncover or what scrumptiousness awaits. Sadly, that’s also why a lot of people choose to patronize chains. They know exactly what they’ll get with chains, and there’s a lot of comfort in that. But comfort comes at a price, and that could be our community,” said Jason Francis, President of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. “Large employers and chains are vital to our area, but this holiday season, we’re asking you to support small businesses to help ensure they’re around in the coming years.”

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to think about the following seven reasons when to support small businesses during the Holiday season:

1. Small businesses need you. While SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer and expert business mentors, advises that companies should keep three to six months of operating reserves, most small businesses have 27 days’ worth. With inflation, rising costs, hiring issues and many other challenges that place our small businesses in a precarious position, where you spend your money this holiday could affect which companies will be here in the new year.

2. It feels good to shop small. Supporting small businesses feels good because you can see the impact. The smiles and gratitude you receive for shopping with a small company feel special. You can tell you’re making an impact, and often they remember you when you return.

3. Small businesses support your causes. Small businesses are the first ones you turn to when asking for support for your beloved reasons, from your kid’s sports to your favorite nonprofits. Their sponsorships improve the quality of life in the area. But they can’t sponsor your causes if they’re not in business.

4. Small businesses answer your questions. Chatbots are great, but they are programmed to respond literally to your questions. They do not anticipate needs or ask follow-up questions as small business owners and employees do. Sometimes the conversation that comes from speaking with small business professionals leads to other opportunities, interests, and stories. That’s less likely to happen with a chatbot or large-scale online retailer.

5. Small businesses give you an experience. Shopping small is about the experience, and holiday shopping provides some of the year’s biggest highlights with seasonal aromas, delightful demos, delicious tastes, and happy melodies. Twinkle lights make everything more festive. Even a fantastic website cannot provide a different tantalizing shopping experience than an in-person trip to your favorite small business can.

6. Small businesses rely on your holiday spending. As many as 20% of small businesses rely on holiday sales to offset slower times during the year. If you don’t buy local during the holidays, it affects their future.

7. You can be a gift-giving wizard. Times are tight right now, and many of us are cutting back on what we’re spending this year to cover rising essential costs. While it’s natural to look for the cheapest gift possible during these times, you don’t want to forgo the holiday smiles from the perfect gift to stay within your budget. Many small businesses provide unique, thoughtful items you can’t get in many places. You can spend less but give your special someone something they’ll cherish.

Shopping at a small business this holiday season is a big deal. These past few years have been hard on local businesses. They need you this year with smaller operating reserves, rising costs, and lower sales. And if you enjoy those small businesses, you know where to put your holiday dollars.

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization representing the county’s business community. It originated in 1989 to encourage the improvement, conservation, and development of the physical and economic environments of the county. The Chamber of Commerce acts as a community business advocate, and the staff continually searches for sources to benefit its members.