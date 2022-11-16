SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Summer Bird
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Alan and Jodi Bird
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Eating with the team and the sisterhood
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and running suicides
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Fairfield in basketball and winning sectionals in volleyball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
None listed
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“10 Things I Hate About You”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
I don’t watch TV
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History/Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Josh Arey
FUTURE PLANS:
Pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering