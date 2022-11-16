SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Summer Bird

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Alan and Jodi Bird

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Eating with the team and the sisterhood

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and running suicides

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Fairfield in basketball and winning sectionals in volleyball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

None listed

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“10 Things I Hate About You”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

I don’t watch TV

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History/Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Josh Arey

FUTURE PLANS:

Pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering