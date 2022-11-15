“Um, Mommy… you better hurry and get up. There is poop EVERYWHERE!”

My family recently had a good laugh about that memory when it popped up the other day. It’s funny now, but it sure wasn’t then.

New parents of pets, kids, or caregivers, can you relate?

Those are not the words anyone wants to hear, especially before the sun comes up. You haven’t yet had coffee, but from what you’ve just heard, there isn’t coffee strong enough to fix this anyway. How can it already be morning when it feels like you just put your head on the pillow? And oh my gosh, the smell wafting in from the next room could choke a hyena.

Peeking around the corner with one eye closed, your olfactory glands are highly insulted, your stomach lurches, and your gag reflex jumps into full gear. Filth. Everywhere. How in the world did that even happen? It takes skill to make a mess of that proportion.

Assessing the situation, you do what you’ve gotta do.

RUN.

Kidding. (Kinda.)

This kind of situation can go a couple of different ways. You could let your lack of caffeine and sleep get the better of you. It would be so easy to grumble and raise your voice, or even shame the culprit for creating such a mess for you to clean up. Again.

Or, this could be an opportunity. Imagine how different it could make them feel if you took a deep breath and cleaned it up without complaint. Better yet, it could be done with a smile on your face, love in your heart, and cheer in your voice. You hold in your hands the chance to help them feel how unconditionally you love them. It could take shame off the table and help them keep their dignity. (After all, this isn’t fun for them, either.)

Keep in mind that under all that filth on the outside is a sweet and dependent soul, filled with joy simply because you just entered the room. It may not seem like it when you are living in a state of exhaustion, but this season of your life will be gone before you know it. Yes, some seasons are longer than others, more difficult

than others, and more emotional than others. But through it all, the everyday decisions that may seem trivial or mundane are ultimately the most important.

The smile through the pain.

The much-needed hug.

The arm around a shoulder.

The light-hearted joke that distracts from the seriousness.

The song that is hummed while you work.

Reminding them how important they are.

These things will largely determine whether this season is a one that will be looked back on with humor and fond memories, or distain.

Either way – believe it or not – this season will soon be gone. It may even be missed.

I don’t remember the exact quote, but Mother Teresa reminded us that doing the humble work is the best way to show that our love is real. Genuine. Unconditional.

Or, as my grandmother would say, “Offer it up.” When you think nobody else notices, God does. When you show love to those who feel unlovable, forgotten, and neglected, you are doing the work of God’s hands.

When it seems like there’s not enough coffee or Lysol in the world, just add a little more kindness and compassion. Keep on keeping on. God sees you.

Have a blessed week, friends!