SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emma Farley

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Roddy Farley, Larry and Jennifer Napier

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Creating friendships

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going undefeated my junior cheerleading season

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“10 Things I hate About You”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gilmore Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Emma Chamberlain

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to be a Dental Hygienist