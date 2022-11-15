By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The girls had their night last weekend and on Friday, November 18, Peebles High School will be the host site for the 2022-21 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Preview. As is the norm each season, the preview match ups were determined by a preseason coaches poll and each cntest will consist of two quarters of action.

The match ups for Friday night at Peebles include:

• 5 p.m.- West Union vs. Manchester

• 6 p.m. – Ripley vs. Lynchburg

• 7 p.m.- Fayetteville vs. Fairfield

• 8 p.m.- Peebles vs. Eastern Brown

• 9 p.m.- North Adams vs. Whiteoak