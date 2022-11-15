By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Adding to her list of impressive accomplishments in her senior year on the volleyball court, North Adams’ Keetyn Hupp was recently named to the District 14 Division III First Team All-District squad. That honor comes on the heels of also being named Co-Player of the Year in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Hupp helped lead the Lady Devils to their first-ever district championship game and was joined in All-District recognition by sophomore teammate Katelynn Boerger, who received Division III Honorable Mention All-District recognition.

The Peebles Lady Indians were the champions of the small school division of the SHAC, losing just one conference match. A quartet of Lady Indians earned Division III All-District honors, led by senior hitter Summer Bird, who was named Second Team All-District.

Also from Peebles, Division III All-District Honorable mention recognition went to senior setter Darby Mills, plus sophomores Caydence Carroll and Ellie Stephens.

The West Union Lady Dragons were also represented on the All-District list, as senior Audrey Weakley received Division III All-District Honorable Mention.