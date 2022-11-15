On September 27, 2022, Brian E. Gaffin, loving husband, father, and son, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes. He was 64.

Brian was born on January 5, 1958, in Maysville, Kentucky, the first child of Mary and Allen Gaffin of Manchester, Ohio. A 1976 graduate of Manchester High School, Brian attended the University of Kentucky and graduated with a BS degree in Accounting in 1980. He later earned his MBA in Business from the Pacific Lutheran University.

While at UK, Brian was a member of the ROTC program, and upon graduation, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. While serving at Fort Lewis, he met his future wife, Florence Nielsen, on a blind date. They married on February 14, 1987, and had two children, Alexandra and Devin. Once he retired from the military, they settled in Washington State where he worked for the Intel Corporation as a Chief of Staff and Operations Manager.

Brian loved bicycling and running and he turned his passion into running marathons, triathlons, and later Ironman races. He raced in 15 Ironman events worldwide, and in October, he would’ve accomplished his longtime goal, the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. He was also passionate about his favorite teams; the Seattle Sounders, Seattle Seahawks, and the University of Kentucky Wildcats (Go Big Blue!).

Brian and Florence loved to travel and journeyed to many exotic locations. Their travels have taken them to Dominica, Spain, Portugal, Cambodia, Thailand, and most recently, Ireland. An Ironman race or hiking excursion was often part of their adventures.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Allen Gaffin. He is survived by his wife, Florence; children, Alexandra and Devin; mother, Mary Gaffin; sister, Alana (Rick) Cropper and brother, Edward (Janet) Gaffin; and their children, Matt (Rachel) and Nick Cropper and Jessica, Katie, Alexander, and Madelyn Gaffin.

A graveside service with military honors was held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. There will be a family graveside service on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Manchester, Ohio.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Gaffin home from 2-5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. In honor of Brian, you are encouraged to wear Wildcat Blue.

Keep his spirit alive by planting a tree in his memory or donating to: www.nationalforests.org/tree-planting-programs.