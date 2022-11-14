Joseph Charles Motza, 83, simply the best, worst influence ever, was born on December 12, 1938 to the late Peter Simon and Georgie Motza in Dayton, Ohio. He was left-handed, but the nuns smacked that out of him soon enough, he would agree that it was probably deserved.

Growing up, he was ornery, funny, and loved – none of which ever changed for his over 83 years of life. In high school at the now-defunct Wayne, the brawny footballer met the love of his life; Carol Dawn (Keck) Motza. After marrying on February 19, 1960, they welcomed two daughters, Amy Jo (Fred) and Maribeth (Mitch). Joe and Carol moved from Dayton to Adams County in the early 70s. He was a farmer at heart, never more at home than with a good dog and a tractor. Joe was also an animal whisperer; his gift with them made him shine ever brighter as they all gathered with him, which he always enjoyed.

After 20 years in Winchester, their home burnt down – but don’t worry because Joe rescued a precious yellow teapot and Carol’s makeup whilst escaping from the fire. He proceeded to build her a home “across the hill” to Carol’s exacting standards, where they remained since its completion.

Over the years, Joe and Carol welcomed seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Chelse (Nick) Lykins, Devin (Rick) Birt, Jordan Werring, Corey (Emily) Long, Katy Werring, Jill Werring, Jake Werring; and Foster Birt, Reece Birt, Anderson Long, and Gentry Long. Since the grandkids came along, Joe delighted in sowing the seeds of wisdom and ornery within them. They all learned how to cuss without actually doing so, drive a tractor, milk cows, bother their gGrandma, love the animals, enjoy tea and cookies, and laugh heartily.

Joe passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, mother-in-law, sister-n-law and brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews. The gentle giant was so beloved by his family and they will forever miss his calming, ornery, loving presence.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.